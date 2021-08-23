Waverly animal shelter in need of fosters following flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are efforts underway to help animals who have been impacted by the historic flooding in Humphreys County.

The Waverly Animal Shelter posted its immediate needs are foster homes for the animals still in the shelter’s care.

The shelter also needs drinking water for the animals, large kennels, dog and cat food and cleaning supplies like paper towels, bleach and disinfectant.

The shelter thanked the community for its continued prayers and support as it works to “persevere through these trying times.”

The Humane Society of Dickson County will be gathering supplies for the Waverly Animal Services and they’re asking for people to bring their donations to them.

Dickson County reported its animals are safe and taken care of.