Watertown mayor provides COVID-19 update

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Not a lot has changed in the last two weeks in Watertown in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to mayor Michael Jennings.

Jennings had the following to report:

The City Hall Business office will remain closed for another two weeks.

Early voting is occurring now in the Community Room at the City Hall.

Three Forks Community Park is open, except for the basketball courts and the playground.

Other city employees, police, and fire will continue to operate as they have been doing.

We have members of our community using the Ag. Pavilion as a Farmers’ Market on the weekend.

School is preparing to start. Our parents, teachers, students, staff, Administrators, etc. are facing more challenges than ever before. There will be problems and issues arise, some that never have before. Please be patient and give those in authority a chance to work through, reason, and resolve those issues. Thanks for your support and everything you do! Mayor Michael Jennings

