Water service down for many in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After this weekend’s catastrophic flooding, many are without water service after high waters shut down Waverly’s main water wells.

Donnie Curtis, a Waverly Water Department worker, says that the wells were the main source of water for the city, “This is Waverly’s only main water source. There are three wells on site here and they pump a million gallons a day.”

A nearby water plant is trying to make up the difference, but it’s not enough.

“We’re operating off of another water plant that pops off the Duck River, and it can’t keep up,” says Curtis.

Workers are scrambling to get service back online, but it’s a process that will take days.

“It’s a step-by-step operation to get water back in other areas. Slowly, it’s a slow process.”