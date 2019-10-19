Water rescue underway in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water rescue is underway in Downtown Nashville in the Cumberland River.

Rescue crews are looking for a man police say intentionally jumped into the Cumberland River at 100 1st Avenue South at Riverfront Park.

Police officials said a couple of citizens jumped in to help him, but he appeared to not allow the citizens to help him and was resisting any help they tried to give him. The citizens were pulled out of the water safely.

Nashville Fire Department has deployed boats to attempt to locate the victim.

No information has been released at this time.