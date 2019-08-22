Water main break closes Gallatin Pike in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A water main break was closed Gallatin Pike in Madison early Thursday morning.

The break occurred around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Gallatin Pike South near Woodruff Street.

Metro police said traffic will be diverted around the break from Harris Street and Neely’s Bend.

The break is expected to impact rush hour traffic.

A spokesperson for WeGo Public Transit said bus stops between the Madison and EdgeMeade stations will be impacted. Customers boarding in the affected area should find alternative stops outside of the impacted area.

The Madison Suburban Utility District told News 2 there is no exact timetable for repairs and crews are working to get the broken line shut down.

Customers will be impacted once the water flow is shut off.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.