WATE Video Archives: Remembering a Vols legend, Johnny Majors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It's rather creative and places job seekers in direct contact with hiring managers. The virtual job fair, hosted by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, welcomes anyone to join the free Zoom call and hear about positions currently available.

"This is our first virtual fair," said a representative from the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, "Three companies are representing today... Kroger, Atlas, and the State of Tennessee."