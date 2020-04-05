WATCH- Your pet could be helping ease anxiety during COVID-19 Pandemic

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- With Tennessee’s stay at home order in place, we are doing everything we can to find distractions, in order to keep our minds healthy. Here is the good news, if you happen to be the proud owner of a furry friend, that might be helping ease your anxiety more than you know.

Prairie Conlon is a Licensed Mental Health Professional and Clinical Director of CertaPet and practices animal-assisted therapy and has extensive experience using Telehealth as her main service modality.

There have been studies out for a long time suggesting that animals can help with mental health and during this COVID-19 Pandemic, Conlon says that her clients have reached out suggesting that their pets have been their saving grace.

“They really do demand our attention by wanting to cuddle or play and this can create something to distract us from that negative thinking. It allows us to break away from that vicious cycle that we are all experiencing,” said Conlon.

Not only can our pets help as a healthy distraction, but Conlon says they can also provide us with an actual routine.

“Routine is normal, regardless of what goes on in the outside world and because that doesn’t change for the animal, it gives us a sense of grounding and normalcy to this very unique and confusing situation,” added Conlon.

The biggest thing that pets can provide us with is that unconditional love abd everyone needs right now! If you don’t have a pet and are interested in adopting one, you can always check out our local shelters in Nashville.