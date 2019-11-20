WATCH: Video shows dramatic rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old girl

Warning: Viewers may find the video below disturbing

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN/AP) – Police released dramatic rescue video of an 8-year-old Texas girl who was kidnapped while walking along a street with her mother.

The man who kidnapped the girl, 51-year-old Michael Webb, was sentenced to life in federal prison last week.

Webb admitted to the FBI that he snatched the girl on May 18 in Fort Worth while fighting off her mother.

Acting on a tip, police in nearby Forest Hill searched Webb’s hotel room early the next day but didn’t find her.

Two hours later, after getting another tip, Forest Hill and Fort Worth police responded. The girl was found hidden in a laundry basket.

The video shows the tense moments heavily armed officers found her and took web into custody.

The Forest Hill police chief fired a sergeant who expressed doubt about the tip that led to the second visit.