WATCH: Vandy Boys start up practice, aim to defend title

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- This past June the Vandy Boys hoisted the College World Series trophy in Omaha, making it the second time Vanderbilt has taken home the title.

There is no arguing the fact that head coach Tim Corbin has built one of the most powerful programs in college baseball but it comes with work that takes place year round on and off the field.

“I think those other 16 or 17 hours are very valuable and those are the hours away from this facility, which I think are minimized by a lot of people but how the players control those hours is very meaningful to the growth of the team,” said Corbin.

This team will look a little different this season, there are new players on the positional side, but there are also some familiar faces on the mound, including standout pitcher Kumar Rocker.

“He is a low maintenance player. He comes to this environment and is ready to go every single day. I’m sure he hears certain things, but he is in the middle in team environment and his own individual development,” added Corbin.

And that type of discipline is what Corbin preaches every year and is a big reason why this team continues to find consistency. There is plenty respect for the Vandy Boys coming into the season, being picked as the preseason favorites by both Baseball American and USA Today. There are certainly high expectations for this group, but at this point its expected.

“You put this “V” Star on your chest and you’re going to have a target on your back, that’s a given. I mean everyone wants to beat Vanderbilt regardless of what happened last year that’s just the mentality everyone has coming to our field and facility. That hasn’t changed anything, our focus right now is getting better,” added infielder Austin Martin.

Vanderbilt will try and become the first program since South Carolina in 2010-11 to make it to back-to-back CWS Finals. The Dores season starts up on February 14th in Scottsdale, AZ against CWS runner-up Michigan.