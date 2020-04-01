1  of  25
WATCH: Titans’ Vrabel hopes league can bring exciting draft product, despite changes

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Things have been very different for Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during the COVID-19 Pandmeic. Like many of us, he’s working from home and it’s been an eye opening experience.

“I’ve realized I’m not a very good person working from home. That’s something we take for granted, the ability to be able to do that. To not have that interaction in different meeting rooms with the coaches and especially with the players, is tough,” said Vrabel.

There is plenty to work on day-to-day, but right now most of Vrabel’s focus is on the upcoming NFL Draft that takes place April 23rd-25th. This draft will be different from ones in the recent past, no Las Vegas and everything will likely happen remotely.

“This is a big social event for our fans, and I know our fans, just like everybody else, whether a football fan or college fan, we’re all living in a very uncertain time and hopefully, as a league, we can provide a good product that is exciting,” added Vrabel.

While there will be some normalcy with teams picking players and making trades, the live entertainment and audience won’t be there and Vrabel said that’s what fans will miss the most.

“To see what happened here in Nashville first hand basis, our fans are going to miss out on that. We’re going to have to make sure we do everything we can to give access and excitement for something outside of regular season football games and playoff games is the biggest thing we do in the league,” said Vrabel.

