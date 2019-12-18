WATCH: Titans try to solve kicking issues, add Greg Joseph

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The kicking issues continue for the Tennessee Titans, after putting Ryan Succop back on injured reserve. For the fourth time this season, the Titans will go into the week with a new kicker, signing Greg Joseph off Carolina’s practice squad.

“It’s been an interesting year, but I really do think that things happen for a reason,” said Greg Joseph.

The South Africa native said he received the call from his agent early on Tuesday and was thrilled to be on his way to Nashville for the first time.

“I’m just coming in here and being myself. I’m an outgoing guy and I’m learning everything I can right now from Beau (Brinkley) and Brett (Kern). I’m just staying the course and doing what I can do,” added Joseph.

The kicking game has been a subject of concern this year, with the Titans hitting just 44.4% of their field goals. That is on pace to be the worst kicking season the NFL has seen by any team since 1983.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he’s aware of the inconsistency, but right now is worried about getting his team ready for their next opponent.

“I’m just trying to stay focused and control the things that I can control. My demeanor in front of the football team is critical, and I try to do that the best way that I can and prepare them each and every day. I’m not going to sit here and get upset about things that I can’t control,” said Mike Vrabel.

The Tennessee Titans take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff set for Noon.