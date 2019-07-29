WATCH: Titans training camp day 4, receivers galore

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) waits for his turn to run a drill during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Day four of Titans training camp was much quieter compared to this weekend when fans were in attendance.

Even though the noise was dimmed, the big plays didn’t stop.

Through the first four days of camp, most of those big plays have come from the wide receivers.

This off-season the Titans loaded up Marcus Mariota’s weaponry with great options for receivers, but the guys who have been in this building for a while have elevated their game, too.

Now, the task of deciding who gets a roster spot will be much more difficult.

“We got a lot of talent across the board,” said wide receiver Corey Davis, entering his third season in the NFL and with the Titans. “Tajae’s (Sharpe) been out here he’s a natural leader. He does what he’s supposed to do when he’s supposed to do it. He comes out here, he makes plays. A lot of these guys are making plays. The effort’s there, they’re flying around and I like what I see so far.”

Another player who has stood out throughout camp is Titans third-round draft pick in 2017 Taywan Taylor.

“Definitely fun,” said Taylor. “Definitely coming out here and competing that’s the number one thing. Coach told us he expects us to bring the best out of each other day in and day out, that’s our motto. we expect the best of ourselves.”

Speaking of receivers, Cam Batson went down hard in the 11 on 11 period of practice Monday and did not return.

No word was given on his specific injury or the timetable he has been given for a return.

In general, the wide receiver room will be an interesting story line to follow throughout training camp.

The team has its first day off tomorrow and will return to the practice field Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. That practice is open to fans.