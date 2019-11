NASHVILLE, Tenn.. (WKRN) - It's the most wonderful time of the year, starting with the Thanksgiving holiday-- friends, family, and lots of food. Firefighters say if you're not careful, these are a few things that can turn a fun time fowl.

"With our turkey fryers, you want to make sure your turkeys are thawed out, adequate amount of grease in the fryer, you don't want too much-- drop the turkey in, with an overflow of the grease," said Kevin Cripps and EMT/Firefighter with the Lebanon Fire Dept.