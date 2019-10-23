WATCH: Titans start stacking building blocks on offense

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Building blocks take awhile to stack up properly, it usually takes a few times before they stay in place. Maybe the Tennessee Titans offense is the same way, things just weren’t stacking up correctly, until last Sunday.

Making the change at quarterback, replacing Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill seemed to be the spark this offense needed.

“In the huddle man he’s a general, he leads us and has a lot of confidence in the huddle and you can tell in his voice, every play call you can hear it and he says things with authority,” A.J. Brown.

Tannehill finished 23/29 for 312 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. After scoring just 7 points in the previous two games, the Titans put up 23 points, finishing with 403 yards of total offense.

But now the Titans have to build off of that offensive performance moving forward.

“We need to get this thing going and build off what we did last week. Obviously, not exactly where we want to be at three and four, but there is a lot of football out in front of us, we just need to execute,” said Ryan Tannehill.

That starts on Sunday when Tennessee hosts Tampa Bay, a team that is averaging 28 points a game.

“We can’t control what they do but the goal is to score as many points as they do. We just have to come out and do our job every chance we get the ball,” added Brown.

The Titans offensive line will likely get back Jack Conklin and rookie Nate Davis and that can only help with protection up front, but Tannehill will have to continue his decisiveness on pass plays and continue to trust the weapons around him.

We’re going up against a dynamic offense that can put up points and we trust our defense to do their best and offensively we have to handle our side of the ball and do the best to score points,” said Adam Humphries.

The Titans will got for their second win at home this season when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Nissan Stadium, kickoff set for Noon.