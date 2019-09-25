WATCH: Titans searching for potion to protect Mariota

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If there is one thing the Tennessee Titans would love to have right now, it’s a magic potion to protect quarterback Marcus Mariota.

However, this is no movie where you can create the narrative, this is the NFL and anything can happen during the course of the season.

The Titans have allowed 17 sacks through three games, including nine sacks and 12 QB hits in Week 3 — which is the most one quarterback has taken in that span of games since 2002.

The numbers prove that the Titans offensive line has been an issue over the last couple of games. Yes, they’re still without Taylor Lewan and while getting him back might solve some issues, there are no guarantees.

Right now it looks like the experimenting will continue this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Nothing is official, but it sounds like the Titans will insert rookie Nate Davis at right tackle.

“We’ve all worked together and we aren’t too far from camp, it’s been a rotating offensive line and we all have confidence in each other and some knowledge of playing next to each other, so we have no worries,” said Jack Conklin.

No matter what the combination is, the offensive line knows it has to provide better protection for Mariota, if not the likeliness of the offense finding any sort of success is slim to none.

“After last week,we have to take that personally and fix it. We have to give him (Mariota) confidence that he can sit back there and we will hold up,” added Conklin.

Dennis Kelly added, “It’s our job to protect the guy with the ball, so we just need to continue to work keep getting better this week. We need to show we’re better than what was on film last week.”

The Titans face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The all-time series is tied, 7-7 but the Falcons have won the past two meetings.