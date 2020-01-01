WATCH: Titans ready to bring their “A” game vs. Patriots

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- For the Tennessee Titans, the playoffs started last weekend in Houston, but technically they will get first round action underway on Saturday against the New England Patriots.

That AFC Wildcard meeting will take place in Foxborough, a place where the Patriots have enjoyed a lot of success. The Pats have played 8 playoff games at Gillette Stadium in the past five years, and they’ve won all of them.

But if there is a year Bill Belichick and Tom Brady can be stopped in the post-season, it might be 2020. The Patriots are coming off a bad loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the Titans know they can’t take this team lightly.

“You need your best players to show up and you have to make sure the best team is going to show up and at the end of the day hopefully that is going to be us. We need to show that we can compete against these top teams and we’re going to make sure we go for a long ride,” said Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey.

The Patriots offense has been inconsistent this season and with not as many weapons surrounding Brady, his completion rate has dropped to just 60.8 %, his lowest since 2013.

“We really need to get to the middle of the pocket, shake him up a little big and get him to throw the ball away. We can’t let him get into rhythm like we did two years ago in the playoffs,” added Titans safety Kevin Byard.

This will be Mike Vrabel’s second meeting against Belichick and the Patriots. He’s currently 1-0 versus his former team since joining the Titans as head coach last season.

