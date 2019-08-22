WATCH: Titans’ Kevin Byard, wife welcome baby girl

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s been an amazing year for Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard. The former MTSU standout signed a new contract and now he is a proud father.

On Thursday morning, his wife gave birth to daughter Eliana Rose Byard, weighing in at four pounds, 10 ounces.

Byard’s wife wasn’t due until September 16, so this was a little early, so plans changed a bit. The baby girl was born at 1:07 a.m. on Thursday morning. Byard only got about 2-2 ½ hours sleep, and he was back on the practice field on Thursday with his teammates after early morning meetings.

“Once we had the baby last night, I got a little sleep then called him (Jon Robinson) at six in the morning, and told him everything was great. He told me congrats and I just said, I know we have a day off tomorrow so I’m coming into practice today,” said Kevin Byard.

Byard, who has 12 interceptions in the past two seasons, says his main thing is balancing family and football, but he’s thankful to be here in Nashville with this group of guys.

“I just feeling grateful that I can do this and play a game that allows me to take care of my family, so I want to keep that balance,” added Byard.