WATCH: Titans confidence is bent, not broken

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will try and start the process of turning things around on Sunday, when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams are 2-4 and in desperate need of a win, and that is why it won’t come easy for either team.

While the Titans defense continues to hold its own, the offense can’t find a jump start. Right now it sits 27th in the league in total offense, averaging 290.5 yards a game and scoring just about 16 points per game.

The confidence is shaken, but not broken and players say winning one game and building off of it can go a long way.

“I was looking at the schedule the other day and thought, man we can turn this thing around. It’s not over,so we need to come to work and hold our heads high,” said A.J. Brown.

Getting off to a better start is something the Titans will need to focus on, but fixing problems is priority. Right now they lead the league in negative plays, which continues to kill drives. The Titans will have to limit the sacks, limit the carries for a loss and limit the penalties.

“All we need to do is get things clicking, go in there and put drives together. We need to be efficient in what we do and go out there and win games. Everyone faces adversity at some point, so you just keep sticking with it and go out there and make plays,” added Derrick Henry.

The Titans still haven’t won a game at Nissan Stadium, they’ll look to change that Sunday when they take on the Chargers. Kick off set for 3pm CT.