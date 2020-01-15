WATCH: Tannehill appreciates journey, ready for next challenge

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Ryan Tannehill has thrown for just 160 yards combined in the last two playoff games, but don’t let those numbers get in the way, he’s also stepped up to make big time plays when needed.

That has been the case since he became the Titans starter back in mid-October. He’s become a key part of this teams offensive production and has certainly helped the Titans get to this point of the playoffs.

Tannehill owned the best passer rating in the entire league this season and was first in yards per attempt, along first in yards per completion.

“I have a lot more experience in this offense I think. Go back to that time, obviously, I had training camp and the offseason, but hadn’t had any game reps besides preseason, and just not a lot of reps in general. With the games adding up, and the time in the offense, obviously more and more confidence in the guys around me,” said Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill knows that he hasn’t put up monster numbers in the past couple of weeks, but he’s all about being a team player and will be ready when he is asked to make the big plays through the air.

“I mean, being a quarterback, obviously I love throwing the ball, but I just want to win. At the end of the day, that’s what we go out there each and every week is to find a way to win and do whatever it takes. So, if that’s throwing it 15 times and trying to execute those plays, that’s what I’ll do. If it’s 35, then that’s what it is, added Tannehill.



And don’t forget, was traded here by the Dolphins, a team that essentially gave up on him. Now he’s just one win away from playing in the Super Bowl in Miami.