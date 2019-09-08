WATCH: Swimming pigs in Bahamas tough out Hurricane Dorian

If you’re a fan of ABC’s The Bachelor, you might remember back in 2016 during Ben’s season, one of the dates featured a few special guests.

The swimming pigs of The Bahamas were a big hit with viewers…but not so much a hit with the ladies hoping to get a rose from Ben.

The pigs make their home on the uninhabited Big Major Cay, better known as Pig Island. I checked in on these fan favorites and the good news is that Pig Island did miss the worst of Hurricane Dorian as it passed to the north.

Video was just released of these happy pigs enjoying much more tranquil weather!