WATCH: Shark fights boat captain for fish

There’s a big difference between knowing sharks are around.. and seeing one up close.

One Florida fisherman who found himself face to face with a large hammerhead caught the entire fight on camera.

YouTube video shows Captain Rob Gorta trying to get a hook out of a tarpon’s mouth when a giant hammerhead takes over.

“He just took it out of my hand.”

That shark tries to take off with the tarpon, but it’s still on the fishing line.

Captain Gorta, who lives in Largo, estimates that hammerhead shark to be 14 feet long and about 1300 pounds.

Gorta says he didn’t see that monster coming because he was focused on the tarpon’s hook.

“I was gonna take out the hook. Well, all of a sudden the hammerhead ripped the fish right out of my hands. This is 180-pound fish that it took from me, so imagine the size of the shark.”

The captain says that video was shot back in early June while they were fishing near the Sunshine Skyway bridge. They just got around to posting that video.

Gorta says the size of the tarpon prevented him from trying to save that fish from the jaws of the hammerhead.

“We don’t want to drag a fish that big in and risk getting knocked in the water where there’s a monster shark swimming around us, number one. And number two, it’s a state law that you cannot lift a tarpon over 40 inches out of the water.”

The giant shark circles the boat and patiently waits for Gorta to get the hook out.

Once the fish is released, you can see some splashing on the top of the water. Under the surface, the shark swims away with the tarpon in its mouth, leaving behind scales in its wake.

“Just an incredible experience I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life. And I was lucky enough to capture it on GoPro video.”