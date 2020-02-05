WATCH: Pruitt, Vols land solid 2020 recruiting class

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Early signing day in December is when you see about 78 percent of prospects sign, but there are still a number of high-profile recruits left that can push a program up the board on National Signing Day.

The Tennessee Volunteers did just that, after landing four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman. The Florida native made a big flip from Florida State to Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Vols also added four-star athlete Demarcus Beckwith out of Florence, AL and he’s projected to play at either the wide receiver or tight end spot.

Beckwith is also the cousin of former Vol point guard Lamonte Turner. And speaking of hoops, both Wideman and Beckwith are also considering playing basketball at Tennessee under head coach Rick Barnes.

“I have more connections outside of football actually at Tennessee and I have friends there already, so it was just something that I was already used to. I guess I’ll say I’m more excited about football with all the stuff they showed me. Basketball was my first love but I’m still going to still have fun with that, I think I’m more excited about playing football.”

Volunteers Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt came into National Signing Day with a Top 15 recruiting class, and finishes Top 10 according to 247 Sports.

Overall, the SEC dominated the 2020 football top 10 rankings: