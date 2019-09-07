WATCH: Pro golfer John Daly gives local course a new look

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- When the Old Hickory Country Club was purchased by the owner of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Steve Smith last year, it was in need of some improvements.

That’s when he decided to reach out to his good buddy and professional golfer, John Daly. The well known golfer was all about putting his personal touch on this Nashville course.

On Friday, Daly was out on the course to talk about the new upgrades, which include changes to the clubhouse and new ‘John Daly’ designed tee boxes. The course has also been extended by about one thousand yards.

“The great thing about this place, is they have a great superintendent, great staff and the golf course is always great. They have the fastest greens on the planet. I compare these greens to Augusta,” said John Daly.

Daly tested things out this week, getting in a full round of golf with current ESPN analyst and Nashville resident, Rex Ryan.

“He’s so smooth. I mean smooth is fast I guess, but ya he is on such a different level, it’s not even funny!” exclaimed Rex Ryan.

While Daly is currently playing on the Senior Tour, this has been a fun side project and he’s proud of how everything has turned out.

“The facility is great, with one of the best driving ranges. You have a great pro that can teach and he can fit the members who want to come out here and play,” added Daly.

While memberships are still available at the OHCC, Daly tells golfers to “hurry up” because they’re going fast.