WATCH: Pro Athletes finding competitive edge at home with Peloton

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Athletes have taken a break from their day jobs, but that isn’t stopping them from seeking competition, clipping in and cracking up the work from home.

From NFL quarterbacks Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield to golf professionals Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy, these professional athletes are all using this stationary bike to stay in shape.

Super excited to hear @onepeloton will have LIVE from home classes this Friday! Ride 10am ET HIIT class with the awesome @alextoussaint25… Me, Jay Monahan @BillyHo_Golf @JustinThomas34 @hoffman_charley are IN… who’s gonna ride with us? How about it @rickiefowler @rorymcilroy? pic.twitter.com/X9lov9WQBi — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 22, 2020

Nashville Predators forward Nick Bonino and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard are also apart of the Peloton community, which expands across the entire globe with more than 1 million subscribers.

“My wife was a college athlete so we both wanted to get it so we both use it almost everyday,” said Nick Bonino.

Byard has been participating in the Titans virtual workouts, and while the Peloton bike wasn’t originally for him, he’s using it daily.

“I actually had bought my wife a Peloton bike during the season last year that she was using after she had the baby. It turned out to be probably the best investment I’ve made this entire offseason, because I’ve been using it all the time,” said Kevin Byard.

Riders can customize just about everything, from the length of a ride, to instructors and genre of music, but it’s the leaderboard with thousands of people, that gets competitive juices flowing.

Bonino added, “I think you can make it as competitive as you want to make it. It’s good for all these players to get that competitiveness that we don’t have an outlet for us right now, we get it out on that leaderboard.”



The only downside to Peloton, it’s in high demand so it’s hard to get your hands on one. Byard said he’s been told by several teammates that they’ve tried to order one, but the line is long.

“I know it’s been on backorder, a lot of guys have been hitting me up saying, ‘I can’t get one, it’s been on backorder since February, since March,’ so I’m glad I have one,” said Byard.

The company’s stock is up more than 16% since Jan. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic keeps gyms around the country shuttered and consumers look for opportunities to get an exercise in at home. Just this past April, Peloton set a record for the most people streaming a single live class, with 23,000 participating.