WATCH- Predators continue to focus on ramping up intensity

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Little by little, the Nashville Predators are getting back in the groove at Bridgestone Arena and head coach John Hynes has certainly kept practices uptempo.

The energy has been at a high level in the first few days of training camp and on Friday, Predators centerman Colton Sissons said that the most encouraging thing he’s seen so far, is how crisp things looked after being apart for over three months.

“I’ve liked what I’ve seen, guys are working hard and paying attention. The details look pretty sharp, and we’re executing, so that’s always a good sign this early on in camp,” said Sissons.

After picking up steam in March, the Predators are hopeful they can carry over that momentum , making a deep run into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And while players are still learning Hynes’ system, they’ve done a good job on picking up on one thing he preaches- INTENSITY.

Someone who has fully bought into the ‘Hynes Way,’ is Predators centerman Mikael Granlund. After a rocky start to the season, he heated up in February and wants to be a big contributor moving forward. He’s been happy with how the team has come together in the past few days, but knows they take it to another level.

“The guys look really hungry and it’s been a really first few days so hopefully we can keep it up and keep building and get that intensity level even higher,” added Granlund.

The Predators wrap-up their first full week of training camp on Sunday, and that is when Hynes will plans on shifting focus to game simulation work.

“We’re going to try to get in some live scrimmages as we continue to move forward and so that is the next step, to get them up and running, skating, and used to the volume of work that we want to have,” said Hynes.

The Predators drop the puck against the Arizona Coyotes in Edmonton on August 2nd.