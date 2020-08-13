WATCH: Police officer saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train

LODI, Calif. (WDTN) – A Lodi California police officer is getting viral attention on social media Thursday after body cam video was shared by the Lodi Police Officer.

According to Lodi Police, on Wednesday, Officer Urrea was in near railroad tracks when she saw a man in a wheelchair who appeared to be stuck on the tracks. She noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw a train was approaching.

Body camera video shows Urrea immediately got out of her patrol vehicle and began running towards the man. As the train was reaching them, she was able to pull the man out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground.

Police said the man suffered a leg injury that was tended to immediately by another officer who arrived on the scene and Officer Urrea. The 66-year-old male was ultimately taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Lodi Police Department said, “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism.”