WATCH: Police officer in Michigan saves choking baby

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CNN) — A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a three-week-old baby who wasn’t breathing.

Authorities said the family called police after the infant choked while drinking her bottle.

It happened last Thursday night and the rescue was caught on dashcam video.

Sterling Heights officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at the home to find the family all waiting outside.

The panicked mother hands the baby girl to the officer, who quickly accessed that the newborn’s airway was blocked and flipped the girl onto her stomach.

The officer told everyone to be calm and then began to perform back thrusts on the newborn.

The distraught mother collapsed with relief after the baby started crying.

Firefighters took the baby to a local hospital to get checked out.

A release from the police department says in part: “If it wasn’t for the officer’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different.”

The family said they are all grateful.