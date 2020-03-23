Live Now
WATCH: Nursing home residents play ‘Hungry, Hungry Hippos’ in wheelchairs

News
Video Courtesy: Bryn Celyn Care Home in the U.K.

WALES, U.K. (CNN) — People around the world are doing what they can to maintain some sense of normalcy amid closures, lockdowns and quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Bryn Celyn Care Home in the U.K., the senior residents are playing a life-sized version of the popular children’s board game “Hungry Hungry Hippos.”

As seen in the video, the residents used plastic playpen balls and makeshift hippo mouths made from plastic baskets attached to broomstick handles.

They have been on lockdown since March 12, and that means no visits from loved ones.

The general manager says residents are also filling their day with activities like cooking, quizzes, craft sessions and exercise classes.

The residents and staff are well and there is no current coronavirus-related illness in the home.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

