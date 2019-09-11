WATCH: News 2 report from Nashville Airport on September 11th, 2001

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the chaos unfolded 18 years ago in New York City and Washington D.C., travelers at the Nashville International Airport were stranded as they searched for any information on what was happening.

Related: News 2 report from Fort Campbell on Sept. 11th, 2001

Hear from passengers and airport officials as they react to the events of September 11th, 2001 in these News 2 reports that originally aired on that tragic day.

Related: How Tennessee reacted to the September 11th attacks