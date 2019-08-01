WATCH: News 2 2019 Nashville Election Special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Polls closed in Davidson County at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Metropolitan General Election.

Voters selected their choices for mayor and Metro Council. They also considered two charter amendments.

One amendment would require the mayor to submit performance and efficiency measurements for departments, boards, commissions, and agencies receiving tax dollars as they submit their proposed budget.

The second amendment would allow Metro Council to fill a vacancy on the board of education instead of by the board. If passed, the change would be consistent with state law.

Voters used new technology at the polls during the General Election.

The touchscreen remains but voters now insert a blank piece of paper into the machine, cast their votes, then put the paper ballot into a scanner where the vote will be cast.

There are 10 candidates for mayor, including Mayor David Briley, Carol Swain, John Ray Clemons, and John Cooper. Those four candidates participated in a debate hosted by WKRN News 2 earlier this year. You can watch the debate and review information on those candidates here.