WATCH: NBIG invests in Music City Baseball, continues its effort to bring MLB to Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Usually on the 4th of July, baseball fans would be at the park, watching their favorite team play, but with the Major League Baseball’s season delayed and minor league action cancelled, the next best thing is to give fans some encouraging news for the future.

For the past two years, Music City Baseball has been working hard to bring MLB to Nashville and earlier this week this effort got a huge boost from a group of African American business leaders, called ‘Nashville Baseball Investment Group, LLC.

This alliance of African American and young professional business leaders are investing a stake in the Music City Baseball franchise and helping secure the team. Chairman Patrick Johnson will bring $250,000 in investment to Music City Baseball while assuring that the franchise has diverse ownership and participation long-term.

Music City Baseball managing director John Loar expressed that building a franchise that encourages diverse ownership and participation long term is a big part of the product.

“I think the partnership is important and I think they’re in the process of continuing to raise that amount of money. I think it’s consistent with the vision and our mission that we’ve had for awhile now. What I like about this group is that it’s majority African Americans with some young professionals interested in building wealth, and I think it just fits our mission and objective for Music City Baseball,” said Loar.

Loar said the work being done in the market over the last couple years, has included a lot of economic analysis and between the growth of Nashville and its recent success at hosting big sporting events, it leads them to believe they could get a team in the city within the next few years.

“Our efforts in Nashville are focused on expansion that’s our core objective. We plan to secure the rights to the market at the MLB Winter Meetings in 2021. In best case scenario, we could be playing in 2024, in a new ballpark in 2025,” added Loar.

The Nashville Stars has already been selected as the team name – honoring the negro leagues and tying in equity and diversity across the board.

For more information check out their website- https://www.mlbmusiccity.com/