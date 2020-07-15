WATCH: Maury Regional Medical Center describes current COVID-19 caseload

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury Regional Medical Center says their confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen in the past two weeks.

The spokesperson for the center told News 2 that at the onset of the pandemic they had no more than 12 COVID-19 inpatients at one time. During the week of July 6, the center had 22.

“This is really escalating rapidly,” said Dr. Karthik Jothianandan, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at the Maury County Regional Medical Center. “The most alarming thing is watching patients get worse, despite us doing everything that we possibly can.”

He added, “We have 26 beds in the ICU, we’re almost at full capacity now. We have a lot of capabilities, we’re not stressed, it’s manageable. But you know, we have potential, we’re planning ahead if we need to spread out the ICU to other floors.”