WATCH: Marc Mariani talks real estate, Titans and Talk Radio

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson catches up with former Tennessee Titan Marc Mariani touching on several different topics.

Mariani, who retired after the 2016 season, also does real estate with his wife Carly. He shares what the market is like right now with COVID-19 locking down Music City.

And with a sports radio career on the side at 104.5 The Zone, Mariani chimes in on the Tennessee Titans latest moves and which one was “heartbreaking” for him as a fan.

