WATCH: Man grabs California deputy’s gun, shoots at her

Dramatic video shows a man grabbing a deputy’s gun and shooting at her in Victorville, California Wednesday morning.

deputy Meagan Forsberg was responding to a call from a mother wanting her adult son removed from her home.

According to officers, the man, Ari Young, got violent, grabbed her weapon, and started shooting.

The deputy was not hit but suffered other injuries that she’s expected to fully recover from.

More officers showed up to the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken into custody on an attempted murder charge.