WATCH LIVE: Town Hall from Murfreesboro City Hall

LaVergne, Tenn. (WKRN) - Looking for something scary, fun, and free to do during the Halloween season? Come visit Sweetwater Haunts in LaVergne where it is kid-friendly and adult scary.

"The reason why we put this together is that our kids, growing up, they always wanted to have something going", explained Eric Greene, of Sweetwater Haunts. "And our oldest, he came and said that he wanted to make a haunted house. So I got with my neighbor, Jay and we came together. And this is what we got".