Metro Police make arrest in connection to murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

At a press conference Friday morning, Chief John Drake said MNPD SWAT members arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Hill at 6:15 a.m. Friday at Hill’s East Nashville apartment. Hill is being charged with criminal homicide.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

Saint Thomas West Hospital nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 last Thursday when when someone opened fire on her SUV while she was driving to work. She was just 26 years old.

Investigators determined Caitlyn was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV. The fatal shot entered Caitlyn’s left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.

A reward of more than $65,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Kaufman’s murder.

There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Kaufman. So far, more than $40,000 has been raised to help the family. If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.