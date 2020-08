NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Historical Commission is familiar to those following the fate of statues or the Capitol Hill bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest, but the group's biggest decision is still ahead.

By state law, the commission gives final approval to changes for capitol artifacts like the Confederate general's likeness that sits between the House and Senate chambers on the capitol's second floor. But that is just one of the duties for the Tennessee Historical Commission.