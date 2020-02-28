WATCH: Josh Dobbs delivers Girl Scout cookies to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital got a sweet treat along with a visit from a former Vol.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs along with WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Tearsa Smith’s daughter Kheri took some Girl Scout cookies to the hospital and took photos with patients.

Dobbs handed out more than 100 boxes of cookies. The quarterback said he enjoys bringing a little cheer to the patients.

“Honestly it brightens my day,” Dobbs said. “Just to walk in the room and see the smiles on their face, whether you spend 5 minutes with them or an hour it’s just fun to come in and interact and just get a chance to talk and hopefully take their mind away from whatever they’re going through.”

