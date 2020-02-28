WATCH: Josh Dobbs delivers Girl Scout cookies to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital got a sweet treat along with a visit from a former Vol.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs along with WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Tearsa Smith’s daughter Kheri took some Girl Scout cookies to the hospital and took photos with patients.

.@TearsaSmith Front door delivery with a smile 👏🏽… Entrepreneurship at its finest! Really appreciate Kheri helping! #CookieBoss 🍪🚀



And she’s only 80 boxes short of her goal. I know there are some people out there that still NEED @girlscouts 🍪

⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/Mng3239qO2 https://t.co/0of0zEPXOi — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) February 27, 2020

Dobbs handed out more than 100 boxes of cookies. The quarterback said he enjoys bringing a little cheer to the patients.

“Honestly it brightens my day,” Dobbs said. “Just to walk in the room and see the smiles on their face, whether you spend 5 minutes with them or an hour it’s just fun to come in and interact and just get a chance to talk and hopefully take their mind away from whatever they’re going through.”

