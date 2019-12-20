WATCH: Henry expected to play Sunday, Humphries and Jackson out

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans released their inactives list on Friday afternoon, and there is good and bad news.

The best news is that running back Derrick Henry was a full participant in practice and is expected to play on Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints.

However, wide receiver Adam Humphries is OUT, as he continues to battle with an ankle injury and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is also OUT with a foot injury.

Defensive end Jeffery Simmons is a bit of a surprise. He did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Running back Dion Lewis (ankle), receiver Corey Davis (ankle), linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder), receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (knee) all appeared on the Injury Report at the start of the week, but all five practiced in full on Friday and do not have designations.

The Tennessee Titans will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kick-off set for Noon.