WATCH: Gatlinburg Anakeesta attracts black bear visitor

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A black bear may not have been the type of visitor Anakeesta had in mind when they opened their newest expansion Black Bear Village last week, but it certainly got the attention of a few two-legged guests.
Video shot by Tyler Crawford surfaced Wednesday morning of a black bear at the Gatlinburg theme park getting into a trash can on Tuesday night just feet away from visitors.
Staff and visitors can be seen trying to get the bear away from the trash. Twice the bear advances towards bystanders. It also tries to grab the trash bin and take off with the garbage before retreating down a set of stairs.
