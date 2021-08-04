News 2 and the Nashville Zoo are teaming up for a very special fundraising effort.

Click here to watch From Nashville Zoo with Love LIVE

From Nashville Zoo with Love, Presented by News 2 starts at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Good Morning Nashville’s Neil Orne, News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy, and Olympic gold medalist, Scott Hamilton.

The fun-filled night includes musical performances by Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, and CeCe Winans. And don’t forget the real stars of the show – animals from the Nashville Zoo!

The special is helping to raise funds for the zoo. The Nashville Zoo is still recovering from last year’s closure due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Attendance is down 24% since pre-COVID times.

You can bid now on some amazing auction items like a signed Predators jersey, exclusive zoo yoga session, Kangaroo art session, and more. Click here to check out the auction items.

You can also donate directly to the zoo.

Text nashzoo to 76278 or click here to donate.

You can also mail donations to the Nashville Zoo with the memo “Zoo Fundraiser” to 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.