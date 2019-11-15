WATCH: Former NFL Quarterback Ingle Martin weighs in on Myles Garrett

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Football League is in the spotlight again, and not it a good way. Thursday Night’s win for the Cleveland Browns was overshadowed by the incident that took place with seconds to go in the game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been known for his ‘aggressive’ style of play, took it to another level. After a scuffle on the ground with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, things ended with Garrett taking Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him on the head with it.

On Friday morning the NFL suspended Garrett for six games (remainder of the season), and he will have to meet with the commissioners office later to determine if anything will carry over to next season.

There have been plenty of fights on the field, but this is the worst the NFL has ever seen and because the helmet is considered a weapon, this incident is assault on another individual.

Former NFL quarterback and current Head Football Coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy, Ingle Martin spoke to News 2 about the incident.

“Myles Garrett lost perspective, he lost that fact that he was playing a game and that he has to provide for his family. The biggest thing is someone could’ve gotten hurt. He is really lucky that Mason Rudolph didn’t suffer a big time injury,” said Ingle Martin.

With Garrett sitting out for the rest of the season, it will give him time for self-reflection. Martin mentioned that this can be a teaching moment for all parties involved.

“I’m sure there will be some teaching in it, obviously the biggest thing is that guys keep perspective in the grand scheme of life even in the professional football game. Myles Garrett has a long future ahead of him but he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life,” added Martin.

Garrett’s six game suspension is the longest ban for a single on-field incident in NFL history. That suspension could carry into next season depending on a pending meeting with the commissioners office.