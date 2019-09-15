WATCH: Field catches fire at Nissan Stadium after pyro accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pyro mishap at Nissan Stadium during the Titans entrance caused a fire on the field Sunday.
The grounds crew was able to suppress the fire and no one was injured.
This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.
by: WKRN Web StaffPosted: / Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pyro mishap at Nissan Stadium during the Titans entrance caused a fire on the field Sunday.
The grounds crew was able to suppress the fire and no one was injured.
This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.