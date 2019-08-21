WATCH: Employee escapes roof collapse in Nashville storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service has confirmed Tuesday’s storm created a Microburst in that hit both a historic cemetery and a trailer repair business on Lebanon Pike.

It happened Tuesday afternoon, ripping off the entire roof at Music City Trailer Repair and knocking down nearly a dozen trees and debris at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

News 2 obtained exclusive surveillance footage from inside the repair shop. In one video, you can see an employee escape just as the roof collapses.

Another shows debris flying everywhere, as two employees duck under a truck for safety.

Music City Trailer Repair told News 2 no one was injured, but employees were inside when the roof was blown off.

The cemetery says none of the graves were damaged in this storm. Another storm in June took down 40 trees.

The cemetery and business are still open.

Music City Trailer Repair is taking customers at 1408 Lebanon Pike.