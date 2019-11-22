WATCH: Dog goes for a drive in the family car

In Florida, a dog decided to take the family car for a drive.

Actually the owner left the dog in the running car and it took off, driving circles in reverse.

The whole incident was caught on camera.

The owner left the car running when she stepped out for a moment and police say the car was accidentally left in reverse with the dog inside.

You can see the tire tread marks on the street and a smashed mailbox that got in the way.

“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like they should give that thing a license,” said resident Anne Sabol.