VOLUME UP!! • After Alexander’s soccer practice i was in such a hurry to get back to work and my baby Alex was very upset he didn’t get the proper goodbye. He had a lot to say and my husband got it all on video lol 😂 #brokemyheart #imadeituptohimthough #babyismad #icantstopwatching #lovemylittleman Posted by Diana Simos on Thursday, October 3, 2019

(WFLA) – A Jacksonville mom won’t be forgetting to give her young son a goodbye kiss anymore following a now-viral video.

Diana Simos says after dropping her son off at home following soccer practice she was in such a hurry to get back to work she left without giving him a proper goodbye.

Simos’ husband captured the adorable moment of the toddler speaking his mind and he had plenty to say!

The video has been shared over 3,000 times