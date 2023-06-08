SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The skies are buzzing above Rutherford County this week as pilots practice maneuvers ahead of the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna.

The Blue Angels flew over downtown Nashville on Thursday, June 8, just as CMA Fest was getting underway.

The pilot of #4, Lt. Scott Goossens, told News 2 their mission is more than just making sure everyone has a good time.

“I think they are going to see the pride and professionalism of the USMC, what Naval aviation is all about. We are no different than any other Naval Aviator or Marine Corps Aviator that’s out there right now currently serving our country all around the world. We are very fortunate to be a part of this team for two short years, and help showcase the skills of naval aviators across the globe. We don’t take that charge lightly,” explained Goossens.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are among the acts to be featured, as well as pilot teams from the Navy and Air Force. The event takes place this weekend at the Smyrna Airport.

Tickets for Saturday, June 10 are sold out, but some are still available for Sunday, June 11.

Roads will be closed throughout Smyrna, but the main impact will be on Sam Ridley Parkway, where all traffic will be redirected to Lowry Street.

The closures will be in effect throughout the weekend until 5 p.m. Sunday.