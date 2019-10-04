WATCH: Bills player, wife give back to Nashville Charity

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will invite the Buffalo Bills into Nissan Stadium on Sunday and while that will be a battle on the field, there is some love shared between the two cities.

Last year, a national outlet put out a Twitter poll on which team had better fans in the NFL. Tennessee and Buffalo made it to the Semifinals.

Shelby Waddle, wife of Bills’ tackle LaAdrian Waddle felt like the Bills were a lock to move on to the finals, but Titans fans came on strong in the end with the win. Well kind of.

“We were winning the whole time and then an hour before, they mysteriously get a few thousand votes or even more and I thought it was sketchy. It did come out that they had cheated. So we thought what better way to prove we were the better fan base,” said Shelby Waddle.

So with the help of the Bills Mafia, Shelby decided to turn a loss into something positive. Being a victim of sexual assault as a child, she helped raise more than 18-thousand dollars for Nashville’s Children’s Alliance.

On Friday, Shelby and her husband LaAdrian made a visit to the charity to present the check and talk with the entire staff.

“To be able to come to a place like this that is so warm and welcome and for kids to come in and see the teddy bears on the walls and to have the sand things to play with is wonderful. It’s important for these things to be here and to have great people surrounding them,” added Waddle.

After all of this, Shelby and her husband decided to start their own foundation called “Waddle’s Warriors,” giving back to vets and first responders, as well as abused and underprivileged children.