NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A Nashville man is behind bars Tuesday after police said he robbed a man and stole a school bus after fleeing from police.

Police said it all started around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North. They said 29-year-old James Matlouck Jr. allegedly asked a man for a lighter before robbing him at gunpoint. Matlouck then drove off in the victim's black 2003 Buick LeSabre.