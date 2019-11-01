WATCH: Austin Watson says new Preds contract ‘means everything’

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson will always remember what happened on October 31, 2019.

His biggest treat on Halloween, a new 3-year deal with the Predators, worth $4.5 million and two goals, two assists against the Calgary Flames.

Watson isn’t putting up wild numbers every season, but he’s a physical presence who does the dirty work and helps this team win.

So far this season Watson has three goals and six points through 13 games. He also leads Nashville in hits (21), leads all team forwards in blocked shots (12) and sits tied for 12th among NHL forwards in blocked shots per game.

But aside from all the numbers, Watson is extremely grateful to be staying in Music City a little longer, especially after all the adversity he’s faced off the ice.

“It means everything really, since the beginning of last year for me and my family it’s just been a grind and having the support here with the organization and all the guys. They have made it easier for us to put our best foot forward,” said Austin Watson.

Watson was suspended for the 2018 preseason and the first 18 games of the regular season after pleading no contest to domestic abuse. Later in the year, he was suspended by the league again after an alcohol-related relapse.

Watson added, “I could’ve been bought out a couple times last year and they could’ve decided to move on. I think that speaks volumes when it comes to the type of organization that we have here. It takes myself and my family pulling our weight and having that support from the organization. It’s been a great team so far.”

Austin Waston and the Predators will be back at home on Saturday hosting the New York Rangers, before heading on the road for four games.